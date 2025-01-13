Chelsea boss Maresca cannot deny Veiga could be on the move

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca cannot deny Renato Veiga could be on the move this week.

The Portugal defender is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Ahead of Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth, Maresca said: "I'm not aware there is an agreement for Renato. He was here with us yesterday working, he will be here today. At the moment he is with us as a player, so we will see what happens.

"Yes, I had chat with Renato, I say to him the exact same thing that I say to you. Playing in the position with us, that give him chance to join national team and give him the chance to get the speculation around him so clubs are looking for him and clubs are looking for players that are doing well.

"If there is a player that only wants to play one position, they have to adapt. They have to learn to play different position."

When it was suggested Veiga would like more minutes, Maresca responded: "I have said many times - I also want the long hair...but we are more than 20-25 players, they all want to play, but it is not possible."