Brighton plan bid for Chelsea defender Adarabioyo

Brighton plan bid for Chelsea defender Adarabioyo
Brighton are eyeing a Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Daily Mail says Brighton are planning to bid for Adarabioyo during this month's transfer window.

And the Seagulls believe they can convince Chelsea to sell.

Adarabioyo moved to the Blues just last summer after coming off contract at Fulham and making a quick profit would suit the Blues board.

So far this season, the defender  has made 18 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals.

