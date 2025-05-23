Northern Ireland coach O'Neill: Bradley can be Liverpool first-choice

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill has no doubts Conor Bradley can be a first-choice for Liverpool next season.

Bradley is being tipped to succeed Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool as the right-back departs this summer.

O'Neill said: "Conor's not stupid.

"He's playing, arguably, in one of the top three teams in Europe, they've won the Premier League and won it convincingly. You have to expect competition and Conor knows that, whatever form that comes in.

"When you're at a club like Liverpool, you have to expect that. And as a lad, Conor's not fazed by that. He knows that if he wants to play at that level, he's going to have to play with that competition throughout his career."

O'Neill has named Bradley in his squad for friendlies against Denmark and Iceland next month.