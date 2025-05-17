Bradley happy penning new contract at Liverpool

Tribal Football
Conor Bradley has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

While the length of the deal is undisclosed, the Athletic reports it will run to 2029.

The 21 year-old told Liverpoolfc.com: "I think more than anything I'm just growing into my body a bit more now.

"I feel a lot more physically strong, I feel quicker, I feel more powerful – and I think that's really helping me when I do play games.

"I think there's massive improvement from this time last year, and hopefully I can keep going on that trajectory and just keep getting better.

"I just want to keep improving, keep getting better every day. I just want to try to maximise whatever my potential is and try to be the best version of myself. Hopefully I can do that in the years to come and just keep getting better."

 

Slot style suits me

On playing under manager Arne Slot, Bradley also said:  "I've loved playing under it this season.

"It's been really good and I feel like it suits me really well, because I definitely feel like I've played better this season than I did last season.

"I feel like I'm improving under the new boss. It's been really good and hopefully it continues."

