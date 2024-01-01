Arsenal set to allow star to leave with major London clubs interested

Premier League giants Arsenal are set to let a former youth team star depart to get regular football.

Manager Mikel Arteta will allow Emile Smith Rowe to leave this summer to resurrect his career.

Per The Athletic, Smith Rowe held talks with Arteta and they have come to a decision on his future.

He will be let go, given he has only appeared 33 times over the last two seasons.

Smith Rowe has only started four matches in that time, with Arsenal aware they are stagnating his career.

The likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace are being linked to his signature, with Arsenal demanding a mega fee.