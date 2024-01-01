Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd chiefs eager to sell senior players

Arsenal set to allow star to leave with major London clubs interested

Arsenal set to allow star to leave with major London clubs interested
Arsenal set to allow star to leave with major London clubs interested
Arsenal set to allow star to leave with major London clubs interestedAction Plus
Premier League giants Arsenal are set to let a former youth team star depart to get regular football.

Manager Mikel Arteta will allow Emile Smith Rowe to leave this summer to resurrect his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, Smith Rowe held talks with Arteta and they have come to a decision on his future.

He will be let go, given he has only appeared 33 times over the last two seasons.

Smith Rowe has only started four matches in that time, with Arsenal aware they are stagnating his career.

The likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace are being linked to his signature, with Arsenal demanding a mega fee.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSmith Rowe EmileArteta MikelArsenalCrystal PalaceFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crystal Palace to bid for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe
Arsenal star wanted by several Premier League clubs now a Palace target
Arsenal aware of young stars urge to leave club