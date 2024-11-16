Normann happy seeing ex-Brighton pal Gyokeres succeed with Sporting CP
Al Raed midfielder Mathias Normann isn't surprised seeing Viktor Gyokeres succeed with Sporting CP.
Normann played with Gyokeres at Brighton.
Norway international told O Jogo: "Viktor is a five-star guy and he was the one he had the best relationship with at Brighton.
"Sooner or later, it was easy to see that he had to reach a very high level.
"He has, in fact, a very similar style to (Erling) Haaland."