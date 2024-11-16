Normann happy seeing ex-Brighton pal Gyokeres succeed with Sporting CP

Al Raed midfielder Mathias Normann isn't surprised seeing Viktor Gyokeres succeed with Sporting CP.

Normann played with Gyokeres at Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Norway international told O Jogo: "Viktor is a five-star guy and he was the one he had the best relationship with at Brighton.

"Sooner or later, it was easy to see that he had to reach a very high level.

"He has, in fact, a very similar style to (Erling) Haaland."