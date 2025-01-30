West Ham boss Potter: Signing a player is easy, there are so many agents pushing players

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Chelsea on Monday night.

Potter was first questioned about the transfer window and the support he has received since becoming manager this season.

"The club, the board and the chairman have been fantastic, really supportive, wanting to help. If anything it's me, us trying to find the right players. I want to make the right decisions for the football club.

"Signing a player is easy, there are so many agents pushing players. This January window, you could sign a player. But the right one for the right price, that fits how you want to play, that fits in the group, that's the difficult thing. As a club we have to be mindful of that.

"It's the complication of the window. I've said it a number of times."

Following that he was asked about Brighton striker Evan Ferguson who has been linked with a number of clubs this month.

"He doesn't play for West Ham, does he? So, I'm not going to speak about it."

He was then asked about referees and their consistency this season.

“I think it's hard to do anything about what people write on social media. All we can do is support the referees and the job they do, and as often as possible behave in a good manner.

“They do a difficult job and we need them, so we have to support them.

“At every level we need referees, and I have to be honest and say I don't think it would be for me, so we have to have respect for them.

“I don't know if anything excuses the abuse we've seen. Speaking to referees, I think they all want to get better, but just like managers and players, they will make mistakes at times.

“It's about how we help them get better, and how we make the game better.”

Next, Potter was asked if the impact of deadline day will have an effect on the Chelsea game and if he looking forward to returning to his old club.

“It is what it is. I'm looking forward to the game, and the closing of the window as well.

“It doesn't impact how we prepare for the game, and we'll do everything we can to get ready.

“I'm looking forward to it, and I've been there before as a pundit.

“I've met some Chelsea fans, and they've been supportive. The results weren't ideal, but I could never be critical of them.

“I'm thankful of the time I had there, because it's brought me here. We'll go there, and hopefully it's a good game. Of course, we hope we win.”

“I had some good times there, and I wish them well, but we'll be looking for the result.”

He was then questioned on what he has learnt so far at West Ham and the squad’s response to his management style.

“It was the end of a three-game week, against Palace, who were a team in form. We weren't at the level, but you almost have to zoom out of that and look at things wider, and the group have been great.

“They want to do better than they've been doing, and we have to help them do that. Their response has been good, and they bounced back well against Aston Villa. We have to take a step forward again against Chelsea now.

“I spoke about the team being a foundation, and how we attack and defend. There are good players here, and ambition, and it's about going in the right direction collectively.

“We have to step-by-step get there, and there's a lot that goes into that. The steps have been positive to me, so far.”