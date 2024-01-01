Nketiah excited to work with Palace boss Glasner

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah is looking forward to working with manager Oliver Glasner.

The signing from Arsenal has heard good things about the Austrian.

Nketiah told Palace TV: "It’s really exciting. I think he's an amazing manager, always positive, wanting to play forward, wanting to be attacking, so it's a really good fit.

“I think the team are doing really well. We're in a good moment at the moment, so it's good to get the first point on the board.

“I think the way we played against Chelsea was excellent, especially in the second-half. It’s exciting. I think it's exciting to be a Crystal Palace player and I’m looking forward to, like I said, getting out there and hopefully helping the team kick on.

“You want to play football that's scoring a lot of goals, playing good football. So, yeah, it's definitely a good fit for myself and exciting for me and all the new boys that's come in. Hopefully, we can help the team as much as possible."