Nketiah excited to work with Palace boss Glasner

The signing from Arsenal has heard good things about the Austrian.
Nketiah told Palace TV: "It’s really exciting. I think he's an amazing manager, always positive, wanting to play forward, wanting to be attacking, so it's a really good fit.
“I think the team are doing really well. We're in a good moment at the moment, so it's good to get the first point on the board.
“I think the way we played against Chelsea was excellent, especially in the second-half. It’s exciting. I think it's exciting to be a Crystal Palace player and I’m looking forward to, like I said, getting out there and hopefully helping the team kick on.
“You want to play football that's scoring a lot of goals, playing good football. So, yeah, it's definitely a good fit for myself and exciting for me and all the new boys that's come in. Hopefully, we can help the team as much as possible."