Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price
Dwight Yorke fires warning shot at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart
Chelsea enquire about £42m Lyon star to replace Sancho

Nice midfielder Sanson lifts lid on "disaster" with ex-Villa boss Gerrard

Paul Vegas
Nice midfielder Sanson lifts lid on "disaster" with ex-Villa boss Gerrard
Nice midfielder Sanson lifts lid on "disaster" with ex-Villa boss GerrardAl-Ettifaq
Nice midfielder Morgan Sanson admits he feels bitterness towards his former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Sanson worked with the Liverpool legend during the 2021/22 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He recalled to Carre: "With Dean Smith things were going well, then Gerrard arrives (November 2021). At first everything was ok.

"Then I got covid, twice. Then came a quadriceps injury. But the breaking point was the match against Manchester United, on January 15, 2022, my first as a starter in a long time. He told me: 'Morgan, you deserve to be on the pitch'. I played a good game, but in the 70th minute I made a bad pass that was intercepted and led to the opponent's goal.

"I was substituted immediately after. I exploded with anger: I threw bottles, kicked water bottles... a disaster.

"At the end of the game, Gerrard asks me for explanations. I tell him that I was disappointed with myself, not with the substitution. But I understood that he didn't believe me. The next day I tried to sort things out with a direct conversation: I go to his office, I explain everything to him, looking him in the eyes.

"He seems to understand, he says to me: 'You are the best midfielder I have, I only took you off because of the mistake'. I was happy... but then I didn't play for six weeks. I understood that they were just empty words."

Sanson returned to the field only on February 26, against Brighton. But from that moment on, the relationship with Gerrard remained icy: "From April onwards I didn't set foot on the pitch until Unai Emery arrived in November. It was really difficult."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSanson MorganGerrard StevenAston VillaNiceLiverpoolLigue 1
Related Articles
Man Utd scout Nice midfielder Badaoui in action for Algeria
Atletico Madrid eye Premier League veteran as Robertson backup
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt