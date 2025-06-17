Nice midfielder Sanson lifts lid on "disaster" with ex-Villa boss Gerrard

Nice midfielder Morgan Sanson admits he feels bitterness towards his former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Sanson worked with the Liverpool legend during the 2021/22 season.

He recalled to Carre: "With Dean Smith things were going well, then Gerrard arrives (November 2021). At first everything was ok.

"Then I got covid, twice. Then came a quadriceps injury. But the breaking point was the match against Manchester United, on January 15, 2022, my first as a starter in a long time. He told me: 'Morgan, you deserve to be on the pitch'. I played a good game, but in the 70th minute I made a bad pass that was intercepted and led to the opponent's goal.

"I was substituted immediately after. I exploded with anger: I threw bottles, kicked water bottles... a disaster.

"At the end of the game, Gerrard asks me for explanations. I tell him that I was disappointed with myself, not with the substitution. But I understood that he didn't believe me. The next day I tried to sort things out with a direct conversation: I go to his office, I explain everything to him, looking him in the eyes.

"He seems to understand, he says to me: 'You are the best midfielder I have, I only took you off because of the mistake'. I was happy... but then I didn't play for six weeks. I understood that they were just empty words."

Sanson returned to the field only on February 26, against Brighton. But from that moment on, the relationship with Gerrard remained icy: "From April onwards I didn't set foot on the pitch until Unai Emery arrived in November. It was really difficult."