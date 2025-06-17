Man Utd scout Nice midfielder Badaoui in action for Algeria

Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui is interesting Manchester United.

The Sun says United sent scouts to watch Algeria international Boudaoui in a friendly against Sweden.

Boudaoui impressed in the 4-3 defeat in Solna.

Interest from across Europe is arriving for the midfielder, but United have an advantage thanks to owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also holding a minority shareholding in United.

Nice want £20m to sell Boudaoui this summer.