Man Utd scout Nice midfielder Badaoui in action for Algeria

Paul Vegas
Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui is interesting Manchester United.

The Sun says United sent scouts to watch Algeria international Boudaoui in a friendly against Sweden. 

Boudaoui impressed in the 4-3 defeat in Solna.

Interest from across Europe is arriving for the midfielder, but United have an advantage thanks to owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also holding a minority shareholding in United.

Nice want £20m to sell Boudaoui this summer.

