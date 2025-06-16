Atletico Madrid eye Premier League veteran as Robertson backup

Atletico Madrid have lined up Aston Villa's Lucas Digne as an alternative to Andy Robertson.

Reports had surfaced that the LaLiga side are interested in signing the Liverpool man this summer. With just a year left on his contract, the Scottish full-back could join Trent Alexander-Arnold in exiting Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Atletico’s interest is serious, Fabrizio Romano reported they may attempt to persuade the Reds to let him go on a free transfer.

After a heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their Club World Cup opener, Simeone's side will face Seattle Sounders in their second group game on Thursday.