Newcastle winger Gordon: Trippier advice key to form improvement

Newcastle United talent Anthony Gordon has revealed some advice from Kieran Trippier that helped him at the start of his career at the club.

Gordon has now been at the Magpies for a season and a half, with his late term form earning him an England call-up.

As he hopes to make an impact at Euro 2024, Gordon spoke about the support of his senior teammate Trippier at club and national level.

"To be fair, he was not lying with any of that," Gordon told talkSPORT about how Trippier told him not to take a break after the U21 Euros last summer.

"We were on holiday in Dubai and he was right.

"When I first arrived in Newcastle, it was hard because I had a lot of expectation I felt, which wasn't real but created in my own head, and I was trying to be the main guy and everyone was in too good form for that to happen anyway.

"We were on holiday together and he gave me some advice, which he always has. He's a great leader, a great guy, and just good to be around. He's so good on the pitch. He's always talking. I didn't take any days off and it's definitely served me well."