Gordon talks up Guehi for Newcastle move

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is backing their move for England teammate Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender is being linked with Newcastle during the Euros.

And Gordon told talkSPORT: “He is top. He’s such a good player. I was glad the nation got to see him shine on that stage because he is such a lovely guy and he deserves what is coming to him.

“I thought he was unbelievable in that game, considering his height compared to the strikers they had on. He won every header, he was aggressive, intercepting loads, and his main strength is his composure on the ball, he’s like a midfielder, so him and Stones at the back is a great partnership.

“I haven’t seen the Newcastle links but it goes without saying I would love him to come, as I think he’s a top, top player and he would make us a better team.”

