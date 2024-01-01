Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Solskjaer admits Man City push forced Man Utd into Ronaldo action
Juventus chief Giuntoli explains Chiesa sale to Liverpool

Newcastle winger Gordon happy with successful penalty

Newcastle winger Gordon happy with successful penalty
Newcastle winger Gordon happy with successful penaltyAction Plus
Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was happy with his penalty in their draw against Manchester City.

Gordon's successful spotkick canceled Josko Gvardiol's opener for City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, "I practice a lot. I think coming through the ranks with the England youth teams, the FA brought in a process for penalties so now I have my own process which means basically nothing else matters in that moment except my process. I take the penalty on my terms, my time and I feel really confident taking them."

"I focus on what is important. Get your process, get what works for you and take it when you're ready, not when the goalkeeper is ready of course. I do a lot of breathing techniques to zone out and focus on the ball."

On his goal changing the game, he added: "We felt that even though they were 1-0 up at half-time and controlling it, we could get a moment and take it. Thankfully we got the penalty and scored it. It's difficult for them then because they have to react and when we have this fanbase behind us, it's difficult for the teams that come here."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyNewcastle UtdManchester City
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe: Pep will find Man City solution for Rodri
Man City midfielder Kovacic: We must live with Newcastle draw
Man City boss Guardiola happy with Foden performance in Newcastle draw