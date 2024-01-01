Newcastle winger Gordon happy with successful penalty

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was happy with his penalty in their draw against Manchester City.

Gordon's successful spotkick canceled Josko Gvardiol's opener for City.

He later said, "I practice a lot. I think coming through the ranks with the England youth teams, the FA brought in a process for penalties so now I have my own process which means basically nothing else matters in that moment except my process. I take the penalty on my terms, my time and I feel really confident taking them."

"I focus on what is important. Get your process, get what works for you and take it when you're ready, not when the goalkeeper is ready of course. I do a lot of breathing techniques to zone out and focus on the ball."

On his goal changing the game, he added: "We felt that even though they were 1-0 up at half-time and controlling it, we could get a moment and take it. Thankfully we got the penalty and scored it. It's difficult for them then because they have to react and when we have this fanbase behind us, it's difficult for the teams that come here."