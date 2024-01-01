Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola happy with Foden performance in Newcastle draw
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with Phil Foden's performance in today's 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Foden came off the bench as City pushed for a winner.

“The game with Inter was the same, Phil in that position maybe one of the best, he’s so clever,” the City boss said.

“He was the best player in the league last season, he’s been out but today he played the best minutes. I would say he was really good and dynamic and I’m happy step-by-step he is coming back.

“It was a long time that he was out.

“I prefer sometimes that a player has an hour, 90 minutes in three days and we have another one and then three days another.

“There are games for everyone.”

