Man City midfielder Kovacic: We must live with Newcastle draw Action Plus
Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic admits they can improve on today's 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Kovacic was impressive on the day.

But he admitted afterwards: “I think it was a tough game as always here.

“It is a tough place to come with high intensity, duels, tackles, so it’s always a battle.

“This is a team that wants to win every game, so when you draw it’s never nice, but we could have won the game, we had our chances to close the game earlier and then we conceded the penalty.

“So we have to live with the draw today, but obviously we came here to win and we have to improve on some parts of our game.”

