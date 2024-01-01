Newcastle boss Howe: Pep will find Man City solution for Rodri

Tribal Football
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe expects Pep Guardiola to find a solution for Manchester City to cover the absence of Rodri.

The midfielder is out for the season with an ACL injury.

After yesterday's 1-1 draw, Howe said: “Pep is an innovator.

“He is arguably the best ever and he has taken the English game to another level.

"Rodri glues everything together and is pivotal to what they do but I think we all make too much of a team missing one player.

"It is very difficult to replace players because they are unique, but you have to - and one of our challenges was to try to predict their starting line-up and system because we knew they would reshuffle and do something different.

"In the end, it was our best performance of the season.”

