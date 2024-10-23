Newcastle winger Gordon brands Liverpool reports "nonsense"

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is staying at St James' Park after signing a new long-term deal and has dismissed the reports of a Liverpool transfer as "nonsense".

Gordon was reported to be on the brink of a summer move to Arne Slot’s side with defender Jarell Quansah being a part of a swap deal.

The 23-year-old has now penned a new contract on Tyneside which all but shuts down suggestions he could move elsewhere as the winger explained how his future was always certain under manager Eddie Howe. 

"I spoke to Eddie Howe a lot over the summer. He had honest conversations with me about the speculation and nonsense. 

"He didn’t want it to affect me for too long. It was about cutting that down. Three or four bad games after the summer is not the worst." 

Howe spoke to the Chronicle Live about selling the likes of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to meet financial rules but concluded that the likes of Liverpool never placed a formal bid for Gordon despite the media circus surrounding the deal. 

"The only two deals we had on the table were for Elliot and Yankuba at that time. We had to make a decision based on finances. 

"We couldn't break profit and sustainability rules and get a points deduction. We didn't want to sell Yankuba or Elliot but we had to make a decision."  

