Gordon pens new contract with Newcastle: Since the takeover it's just been up and up

Anthony Gordon has signed a new deal with Newcastle United.

The England winger has penned a "long-term contract" with the Magpies for an undisclosed length.

Gordon said on Tuesday afternoon: "I just think the club's in a great place. Since the takeover it's just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

"I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me - and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy. Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.

"We (my family and I) have always felt settled because Geordies are so easy-going and so welcoming, very easy to speak to and always want the best for you. It's a very easy place to come and live, I think. I feel very connected to everyone - teammates, fans and everyone involved."

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe, said: "I'm delighted Anthony has committed his future to the club. He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle United and he has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage.

"He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it's clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters.

"There's even more to come from Anthony and I'm excited about what's ahead for him and us."

Newcastle United sporting director, Paul Mitchell, commented: "Anthony is a top player with so much still ahead of him. We are all delighted that he is committed to the journey we’re on at Newcastle United.

"Our staff have done a tremendous job in nurturing his talent and evolving his game, and Anthony deserves so much credit for his commitment to pushing himself to be better and to achieve every day.

"Developing, rewarding and retaining our talented young players is an essential part of building towards sustainable success, and Anthony has a big part to play as we strive to reach our ambitious targets."