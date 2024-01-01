Newcastle boss Howe admits FA snub

Howe admits he was not contacted for the England job and was not contacted by the FA

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says he received no contact from the Football Association regarding the England job.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel this week became England manager which sparked controversy surrounding the quality of local candidates.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham says the FA "interviewed approximately 10 people" which included "some English candidates" before deciding the German coach was the perfect choice.

Despite his reputation, Howe admitted that he was not one of the few managers interviewed for the role.

"I was not," he said today. "There was no contact from the FA.

"England have to do what is right for them and only they will know the processes they have gone through and the decisions they have made. I am certainly not the type of person that is going to analyse that.

"For me, it's about Newcastle and trying to win games and it's hard enough to do that if you are 100% focused, and I will always remain that way to my work. If you drop your levels, then the job becomes impossible and at no stage have I allowed myself to do that."

Howe said he would have preferred an English coach to have been given the job, but understands the FA have to do what is best for them and thinks Tuchel is a good choice.

"I've got a relationship with Thomas and I was lucky enough to go and see him work at Chelsea when I was out of work," Howe, 46, said.

"What a brilliant guy. What a great person. What a great coach.

"I had two days with him and thought he was fascinating, and I wish him well. I think he's a great appointment and I hope he leads England to many trophies.

"My preference would have been for an English coach but if you are going to go foreign then go for the best and Thomas is certainly that."