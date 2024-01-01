Newcastle boss Howe insists no panic buying in January

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says there will be no panic buying in January.

Howe was reacting to Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton.

"I think we have to take a long-term strategic view looking at ages and contract lengths, positional need," he said.

"There'll be no snap decisions based on a couple of games where we haven't scored. Of course if that trend was to continue long term, then we'd look at that.

"But there were attacking positions we were looking to strengthen in the creative areas, so I don't think it was a one-dimensional transfer strategy. Of course we didn't end up achieving success in those positions."