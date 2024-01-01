Newcastle winger Barnes on Fulham defeat: We failed at basics

Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes admits they failed to meet standards in defeat at Fulham.

Barnes scored as Newcastle lost 3-1 on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

He later said: "It wasn't clicking for us. On the ball we weren't good enough and off the ball, you can see with their goals, we weren't at our level.

"It was disappointing to go in at half time and we needed a reaction. We got one - to a degree, anyway, because we didn't get the result - but there were more promising signs in the second half.

"The basics weren't there for us. Off the ball we were not as solid as we normally are and not as aggressive as we usually are on the ball. Our levels weren't there."