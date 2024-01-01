Newcastle boss Howe explains Osula approach; Barnes success

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says William Osula could make his debut against Fulham on Saturday.

The former Sheffield United striker is yet to appear for his new club, but could step up with an injury cloud hanging over Alexander Isak.

Howe said, "I know he hasn't played any minutes yet but we've been delighted with his progress. He's something we do like. It's a big move for him but he's adapted well to that. He's very mature, comes into work with a big smile on his face everyday, committed to his work.

"We've begun the process of developing his game and smoothing out areas that we feel need developing and, of course, getting him to understand how we play. I've got really high hopes for him."

On Fulham, Howe said: “Fulham are a very good team. Marco's (Silva, manager) produced a team that is full of energy, always trying to play the game in the right way. It is always a difficult game there. There's been tight affairs so no game is easy in the Premier League.

"When you look at our away games against Bournemouth and Wolves, they've been very difficult for us and we expect this to be the same but knowing, from our perspective, we will do everything we can to win.”

On Harvey Barnes, who boasts three goals and one assist in his five Premier League matches, Howe continued: “I think he's has got a real coolness in front of goal. It's related to his technical ability and he has this way that he strikes the ball. His positioning is very good and you don’t score the amount of goals he has without getting into the right areas.

"He's got really unique talents. He's a really humble lad who wants to do well and is prepared to work for the team so I am delighted with how he has started the season.”

And on Sandro Tonali, who is targeting a first Premier League start since October 2023, the manager said: “I think Sandro is in a much better place, the international games really helped him. He’s certainly pushing to start but I want everyone pushing to start.

"He was very good against Wolves; we have really good competition for places in midfield.”