Newcastle matchwinner Barnes happy to make difference

Newcastle matchwinner Harvey Barnes was delighted with victory at Wolves.

After going a goal down via Mario Lemina, Newcastle fought back to win 2-1 via Fabian Schar and Barnes.

He later said: "You could see we needed to improve on the first half and it was a big ask in the second half. We haven't hit the heights of last season but we are finding ways to win at the moment and that's important."

On his goal, Barnes said: "I caught it well! When the team is behind you have to take it on yourself to make a difference and I caught it lovely."

Asked about where Newcastle can improve, he added "I think in a lot of areas. We pride ourselves on clean sheets and in our attacking play there were spells it's not quite clicking, We are getting there. It's a good start points-wise but performance wise we can improve."