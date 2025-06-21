Newcastle wing-back Livramento responds to Man City rumours

Newcastle United fullback Tino Livramento has intimated he expects to stay next season.

The England U21 star has been linked with Manchester City.

“The manager (Eddie Howe), I'm in constant contact with him," said Livramento when asked directly about his Newcastle future.

“He has just said to keep focusing on what you're doing now and you're doing so well.

“So having that relationship with someone that is obviously such a big figure in what I've done so far, I think is an amazing thing for me.

“I'm very much focused on what I'm doing here now. I don't know anything about that.

“Being away with the U21s is my main priority. I like to stay in the moment and just focus on what I can do to help the team now.”