Newcastle wing-back Hall: Family very happy with England call
Newcastle wing-back Lewis Hall is proud of his first England call-up.
Hall was named in England's squad on Friday by caretaker coach Lee Carsley.
He said, "It is a very proud moment for my family and me.
"I called my Dad within ten minutes because I knew he was so, so happy. They all were.
"I think my Mum got a bit emotional talking to my Dad and my brother and it's always nice to know I can make them happy."