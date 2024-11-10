Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...

Newcastle wing-back Hall: Family very happy with England call

Paul Vegas
Newcastle wing-back Hall: Family very happy with England call
Newcastle wing-back Hall: Family very happy with England callAction Plus
Newcastle wing-back Lewis Hall is proud of his first England call-up.

Hall was named in England's squad on Friday by caretaker coach Lee Carsley.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It is a very proud moment for my family and me. 

"I called my Dad within ten minutes because I knew he was so, so happy. They all were.

"I think my Mum got a bit emotional talking to my Dad and my brother and it's always nice to know I can make them happy."

Mentions
Hall LewisEnglandNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Newcastle rivaled by Bayern Munich for Burnley forward Koleosho
Pearce says Hall's England call-up unsurprising after Newcastle start
Newcastle boss Howe delighted for Hall over England call