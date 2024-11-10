Newcastle wing-back Hall: Family very happy with England call

Newcastle wing-back Lewis Hall is proud of his first England call-up.

Hall was named in England's squad on Friday by caretaker coach Lee Carsley.

He said, "It is a very proud moment for my family and me.

"I called my Dad within ten minutes because I knew he was so, so happy. They all were.

"I think my Mum got a bit emotional talking to my Dad and my brother and it's always nice to know I can make them happy."