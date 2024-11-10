Newcastle boss Howe: Important to be patient with Hall

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says it's important to be patient with their young players' progress.

Lewis Hall has just earned a first call into the senior England squad.

"Patience is something you need and I know that as a father, when you're with your kids and whatever you're trying to help them with, whether it's maths or whatever subject or part of their life, you can get frustrated and impatient with their development," said Howe.

"You need to sometimes just be calm and let them develop in their own way.

"We always try to push the players and try to help them, and Lewis is a really good case in point for us now to point to in the future.

"It was the same with Anthony (Gordon). You go through a period with every player and you can never look at one case and go 'that's how long it will take you'. It's all unique to the individual."