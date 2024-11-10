Newcastle rivaled by Bayern Munich for Burnley forward Koleosho

Newcastle face competition for Burnley striker Luca Koleosho.

Newcastle are following Koleosho, having failed with an offer for the youngster over the summer.

BILD says Bayern Munich are also interested in Koleosho ahead of the January market.

The forward moved to Burnley from Espanyol for €3m two years ago.

Espanyol will be due 20 per cent of any sell-on fee. Newcastle offered €27m for Koleosho before the start of the season.