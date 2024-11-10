Tribal Football
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I can see my retirement; my biggest career mistake?

Newcastle rivaled by Bayern Munich for Burnley forward Koleosho

Paul Vegas
Newcastle face competition for Burnley striker Luca Koleosho.

Newcastle are following Koleosho, having failed with an offer for the youngster over the summer.

BILD says Bayern Munich are also interested in Koleosho ahead of the January market.

The forward moved to Burnley from Espanyol for €3m two years ago.

Espanyol will be due 20 per cent of any sell-on fee. Newcastle offered €27m for Koleosho before the start of the season.

