Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal, Man Utd ask Real Madrid to name Brahim price
Dwight Yorke fires warning shot at Manchester United and Ruben Amorim
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart
Chelsea enquire about £42m Lyon star to replace Sancho

Newcastle willing to get close to Brighton price for Pedro

Paul Vegas
Newcastle willing to get close to Brighton price for Pedro
Newcastle willing to get close to Brighton price for PedroAction Plus
Newcastle United are launching a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

The Sun says Brighton have set a £60m asking price for Pedro, with Newcastle willing to get close to the valuation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A bid is yet to be made, but Newcastle will soon table a proposal.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a fan of Pedro, having considered him when the young forward was with Watford.

Howe wants to sign Pedro to ease the workload on senior centre-forward Alexander Isak.

With Champions League football next season, there are no plans for Newcastle to part with Isak this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao PedroNewcastle UtdBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle face blow in battle for Brighton striker Pedro
Liverpool defender Quansah ready to take "next step"
Liverpool to try again for Newcastle winger Gordon