Newcastle willing to get close to Brighton price for Pedro
Newcastle United are launching a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro.
The Sun says Brighton have set a £60m asking price for Pedro, with Newcastle willing to get close to the valuation.
A bid is yet to be made, but Newcastle will soon table a proposal.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a fan of Pedro, having considered him when the young forward was with Watford.
Howe wants to sign Pedro to ease the workload on senior centre-forward Alexander Isak.
With Champions League football next season, there are no plans for Newcastle to part with Isak this summer.