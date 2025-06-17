Newcastle willing to get close to Brighton price for Pedro

Newcastle United are launching a move for Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

The Sun says Brighton have set a £60m asking price for Pedro, with Newcastle willing to get close to the valuation.

A bid is yet to be made, but Newcastle will soon table a proposal.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a fan of Pedro, having considered him when the young forward was with Watford.

Howe wants to sign Pedro to ease the workload on senior centre-forward Alexander Isak.

With Champions League football next season, there are no plans for Newcastle to part with Isak this summer.