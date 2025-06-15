Liverpool to try again for Newcastle winger Gordon

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool are preparing to revive plans for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The Reds failed in an attempt to sign Gordon last year, but will now try again this summer, says The Sun.

Despite the arrival of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool are in the market for a winger and has Gordon, along with PSG's Bradley Barcola, under consideration.

Barcola has also been linked with Bayern Munich.

Former Everton winger Gordon is a Liverpool fan and the Reds' interest arrives just as the future of Luis Diaz comes into focus. The Colombia international remains a target for Barcelona this summer. 

 

Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyBarcola BradleyLiverpoolNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
