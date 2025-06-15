Newcastle face blow in battle for Brighton striker Pedro

Newcastle United face losing their battle to land Brighton striker Joao Pedro.

The Toon are competing with Chelsea and Tottenham for the Brazil international.

And Pedro's Brighton teammate Igor Julio revealed to Trivela: “Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things and take the next step.

“It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that he said in contact with the report via video call.

“He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

The Sun says Brighton are prepared to sell Pedro for £50m this summer.