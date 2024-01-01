Newcastle will not rely on signing Palace defender this summer

Newcastle will not rely on signing Palace defender this summer

Newcastle United are not putting all their eggs on the Marc Guehi basket this summer.

The Magpies are in the market to sign a top center half to transform their team.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Athletic states that it is not Crystal Palace star Guehi or bust for Eddie Howe’s team.

If they are unable to sign Guehi for a fee they find reasonable, they will move on to other targets.

Those include Liverpool's Joe Gomez, AC Milan's Malick Thiaw and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah.

Each of these players is seen as being more affordable than Guehi, even if they are not necessarily as accomplished.