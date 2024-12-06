Newcastle boss Howe delighted after Gordon celebration mocks Liverpool move

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will be more than happy to see Anthony Gordon repeat his recent celebration.

The winger was hugely impressive against Liverpool in the Premier League in a 3-3 draw.

After scoring, he did a “blah, blah, blah” celebration referencing links to the Anfield club over the summer.

“I’ll be really pleased if he keeps doing that celebration, as it means he is scoring lots of goals,” said Howe to reporters.

“But it (coverage) goes with the territory.

“When you’re performing well in the Premier League, you’re going to be talked about positively, and you’re going to be talked about negatively (if you’re not).

“Dealing with that, taking some stuff in and taking the majority away from your head is key. Ultimately, if you’re enjoying your football, that is when they are at their best levels.”

