Newcastle United chase La Liga star to replace Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window with major changes on the cards at St. James' Park.

The Magpies have already landed a £100M in the bank following Sandro Tonali's move to Tottenham and they could secure a similar fee from Arsenal as the defending champions target captain Bruno Guimaraes.

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Eddie Howe has aimed to balance those exits against the arrivals of Bazoumana Touré and Aladji Bamba as part of squad refresh with former club captain Kieran Trippier also leaving as a free agent.

Tino Livramento has been earmarked as Trippier's long-term replacement at right-back, but he's set to miss the start of the season, after a knee injury ruled him out of England's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Howe could now dip into the market for a new right-back, to double up in the position, and Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu is on his radar after three strong seasons in Madrid.

The Romania international played a key role in Rayo's run to the UEFA Conference League final last season, but after signing a contract extension until 2030 back in November, it could take a bid of around €25M to prise him away from Vallecas.

Howe will keep an open mind on the situation, but Ratu could be a real asset if a deal can be reached, with he 28-year-old developing into one of LaLiga's top full-backs.