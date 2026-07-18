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Man Utd squad prepared as "Carrick wants to work" with Rashford after failed summer move

Man Utd squad prepared as "Carrick wants to work" with Rashford after failed summer move
Man Utd squad prepared as "Carrick wants to work" with Rashford after failed summer moveIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Manchester United are ready to welcome Marcus Rashford to the squad after his failed Barcelona move.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona whilst on loan last season as he helped lead the side to the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup. 

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Barcelona had the option to sign Rashford for just €30M (£25.4m), which they deemed too expensive and opted instead to sign Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon for £69M due to his lower wages. 

Rashford is now stuck with the Red Devils who are reportedly open to allowing him back into the side in what would be a major attacking boost under manager Michael Carrick

Fabrizio Romano offered an update on the situation this week, which sees Rashford close to being involved in the United set up once again. 

“Manchester United plan for Marcus Rashford to return to training for pre-season as Carrick wants to work with him. 

“Exit still possible but only in case of European top club bids; no Turkey move planned.” 

Rashford, who started two of England's seven matches at this summer's World Cup is now ready to discuss his future as United prepare to face Wrexham this week in a preseason friendly. 

Rashford's issue at Man United was primarily with now former head coach Ruben Amorim but now with Carrick in charge, he may be ready to step back into the side who have Champions League football and a shot at the target. 

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Marcus RashfordMichael CarrickAnthony GordonManchester UnitedBarcelonaNewcastle UtdLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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