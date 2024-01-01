Tribal Football
Newcastle turn to Bayer Leverkusen defender Tapsoba
Newcastle United are said to have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen about a star defender.

The Magpies are keen to bring in Edmond Tapsoba from last season’s German double winners.

Per Sky Sports, the Burkina Faso defender has emerged as Newcastle’s Marc Guehi alternative.

While they would prefer to sign the Englishman, he is being priced out of a move by Crystal Palace.

There is also the option of going for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, who is on the market.

However, Disasi is not the paciest and may not suit the style of play Eddie Howe wants to implement at Newcastle.

Tapsoba Edmond Newcastle Utd Bayer Leverkusen
