Newcastle to enter contract talks with Isak

Newcastle United is set to initiate contract discussions with Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are moving on to securing the future of the Swede as a priority in the coming months.

This comes following the completion of Anthony Gordon's new contract terms, as reported by the i. 

The club has reached a verbal agreement on a fresh five-year contract with the England international, who has had an impressive season wearing the black and white.

The next move is to ensure that Isak is also staying at St. James’ Park for the long term.

News of Gordon’s renewal may be surprising, given his desire to move to Liverpool.

