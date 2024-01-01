Gordon close to agreeing new deal with Newcastle

Tribal Football
Anthony Gordon is close to agreeing a new contract with Newcastle United.

The England winger is now in advanced talks over a new deal with Newcastle chief Paul Mitchell, says The Sun.

Gordon's current deal runs to 2026.

The winger was offered to Liverpool last summer, but both club and player are now ready to commit to new terms.

Toon boss Eddie Howe said: "I think having your players secure in their futures is key to their performances.

“You don’t want the transfer speculation or the contracts potentially running into shorter terms because I think that it distracts and rarely benefits the player or the club.

“So, my wish is that players are always focussed on their performances and that the outside distraction is minimal."

