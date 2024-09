Newcastle eager to open new contract talks with Gordon

Newcastle United are keen to open new contract talks with Anthony Gordon.

The Daily Mail says Toon management are ready to offer Gordon a new £9m-a-year deal.

What the 23-year-old's own attitude towards the future is, however, is not clear.

Gordon was offered to Liverpool over summer and is understood to have privately admitted to wanting to see the move happen.

The winger's current contract with Newcastle runs until the summer of 2026.