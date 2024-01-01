New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: Dortmund move was close

New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho admits he almost took the Borussia Dortmund job.

Mourinho was named Fener coach last week amid rumours he was also in contact with Bayern Munich.

Rumours that he could succeed Thomas Tuchel at Bayern persisted for several months, but never became concrete. Mourinho, on the other hand, was closer to a commitment at Borussia Dortmund in the past.

The 61-year-old revealed this on Friday: "When I was about to go to Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, I learned German. It wasn't easy, but I tried."

It's understood Mourinho was referring to 2015 when he was in the frame to succeed Jurgen Klopp before his departure for Liverpool.