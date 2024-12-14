Newcastle thrash Leicester as Van Nistelrooy receives rude awakening

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten start to life as Leicester City manager came to an abrupt end as Newcastle United dismantled the Foxes 4-0. As a result, the Magpies have now lost just one of their last 22 Premier League (PL) matches against promoted sides.

Winless in four PL matches heading into this one (D2, L2), Newcastle set about ending that disappointing run with a positive start at St. James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon was heavily involved from the off, testing Mads Hermansen with a rifled shot that was heading toward the top-left corner were it not for the Dane’s strong hand.

The resulting corner was narrowly headed over by Dan Burn, yet that was far from the end of the hosts’ first-half offensive.

After being on the back foot for much of the opening half-hour, Leicester’s resistance finally broke when Gordon cut the ball back for Jacob Murphy, who atoned for an early miss with a calm side-footed finish past a sea of bodies.

Alexander Isak passed up the chance to double the Magpies’ lead late in the first half, applying a tame finish straight at Hermansen when through on goal.

However, both he and Newcastle made amends in an electric restart to the game, putting the contest beyond doubt five minutes into the second period.

On for the injured Hermansen, Danny Ward could do nothing to stop Bruno Guimarães from heading in at the back post after a well-worked set-piece routine in the 47th minute.

After assisting that goal, Lewis Hall was at it again moments later, seeing his deflected cross turned in by Isak at the back post.

A wonderful individual run from the Swede then unleashed Jacob Murphy, who blazed his first-time effort over the bar, but on the hour mark, Murphy made no mistake, this time firing in from a similar position after being teed up by Isak once more.

The hosts were relentless in their pursuit of further goals, but ultimately four was more than enough to breeze past a Leicester side who were firmly second-best throughout.

A fourth straight home H2H without defeat (W2, D2) lifts Eddie Howe’s side up to 11th, but crucially, just two points off a European spot thanks to a congested table.

As for Leicester, their concerning away form has seen the Foxes pick up a single win from eight league games on their travels, leaving Van Nistelrooy’s side two points above the drop zone in 16th.