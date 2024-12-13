Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Amorim sends Man Utd squad transfer warning as January window approaches
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Arteta names replacement for Arsenal sporting director Edu who left to join Marinakis

Howe emotional for Newcastle striker Wilson after another injury setback

Ansser Sadiq
Howe emotional for Newcastle striker Wilson after another injury setback
Howe emotional for Newcastle striker Wilson after another injury setbackAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits to being upset for forward Callum Wilson.

The striker is set for another two months on the sidelines due to sustaining a hamstring injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wilson has struggled with his fitness all season, leading to significantly reduced game time.

"I really feel for Callum," said Howe to reporters. 

"We see the work, the dedication, the professionalism that he's shown, not just in the recovery from this injury, but throughout his career.

"To me he's an inspirational player and when you're in these moments, you have to understand how difficult this season has been for him.

"He's not cut corners - he's gone through a process to keep himself fit - taking himself away from family, seeking best opinions in the world. When you see him not get the results, I feel so sad for him.

"He's been outwardly emotional to me. I've seen the hurt. But it gives him extra motivation to come back and contribute."

Mentions
Wilson CallumHowe EddieNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Howe confirms Newcastle's Pope, Botman and Wilson will be out until after Christmas
Newcastle boss Howe: Job pressure? You can't escape it...
Wilson sends emotional message to Newcastle fans as he reveals injury status