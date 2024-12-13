Howe emotional for Newcastle striker Wilson after another injury setback

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits to being upset for forward Callum Wilson.

The striker is set for another two months on the sidelines due to sustaining a hamstring injury.

Wilson has struggled with his fitness all season, leading to significantly reduced game time.

"I really feel for Callum," said Howe to reporters.

"We see the work, the dedication, the professionalism that he's shown, not just in the recovery from this injury, but throughout his career.

"To me he's an inspirational player and when you're in these moments, you have to understand how difficult this season has been for him.

"He's not cut corners - he's gone through a process to keep himself fit - taking himself away from family, seeking best opinions in the world. When you see him not get the results, I feel so sad for him.

"He's been outwardly emotional to me. I've seen the hurt. But it gives him extra motivation to come back and contribute."