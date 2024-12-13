Newcastle boss Howe: Job pressure? You can't escape it...

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe accepts he's under pressure ahead of their weekend clash with Leicester City.

The Toon host Leicester sitting 12th on the Premier League table.

Howe said today: "Every season you have difficult spells within it. When you're not winning consistently and you're not in your best rhythm, it's difficult but you have to find solutions and we're trying to do that.

"This week we have spent a lot of time seeing what tweaks we can make and how we can improve different functions of the team - that never stops.

"You can never escape pressure - it's always there at a club of this size. But how you handle that is always individual. I surround myself with my work, whether we win, lose or draw. I'm always in that pursuit of that regardless of results. You're aware of what people might be saying but I don't absorb any of it."

