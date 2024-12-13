Howe confirms Newcastle's Pope, Botman and Wilson will be out until after Christmas

Howe confirms both Pope and Wilson will be out until after Christmas

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has given vital updates on three players who will miss the club's next few games due to injury.

Howe, speaking at his press conference ahead of the encounter with Leicester City gave worrying updates on three players including Callum Wilson who he says will come back stronger after yet another setback.

"I really feel for Callum because we see the work, the dedication, the professionalism that he's shown, not just in the recovery from this injury, but throughout his career. To me he's an inspirational player and I think when you're in these moments for him, you have to understand how difficult this season has been for him.

"There's been a couple of setbacks when he's looked like he's so close to training and playing regularly and building that resilience that his body needs to perform at this level. He has not cut corners, he's gone through a vigorous process to try and keep himself fit."

Both Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos will be preparing to face Leicester this weekend as Howe revealed Pope will be missing for some time.

"Nick has carried a knee injury this week. Initially, we thought it was nothing so I think he is seeking a specialist opinion today and then we will see how he is after that."

Sven Botman is back in training but not back in first team until later this month or early January, which Howe says is the best move to bring him back to the squad safely.

“He’s been training consistently now for around four weeks but that was the plan,” he said.

“We are taking medical advice and trying to follow the right protocols for the injury he’s had to try and make sure we give him the best chance to stay fit.

“The plan is late December or early January, at the earliest, he will be available for us.”