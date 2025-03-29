Newcastle target Trafford makes Premier League claim

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford says he expects to be playing in the Premier League next season.

Trafford and Burnley are on track to earn promotion from the Championship this term. However, Trafford is also on the shopping list of Newcastle United.

“I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season,” Trafford told BBC Radio Lancashire this week.

“It’s where I want to play. It’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop.

"I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”

