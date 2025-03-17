Tribal Football
Milan scouts join West Ham, Everton in watching Esteve

Paul Vegas
Milan scouts join West Ham, Everton in watching Esteve
Jessica Hornby, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
AC Milan have joined Premier League interest in Burnley centre-half Maxime Esteve.

Esteve has been a revelation for the Clarets in the Championship this season.

His form has brought him to the attention of West Ham and Everton, where he is viewed as a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, The Sun says now Milan have expressed tentative interest in the defender.

The 22 year-old was watched by scouts from all three clubs in last week's 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Burnley are aware of the interest and have slapped a £30m price-tag on Esteve ahead of the summer market. 

