Milan scouts join West Ham, Everton in watching Esteve
AC Milan have joined Premier League interest in Burnley centre-half Maxime Esteve.
Esteve has been a revelation for the Clarets in the Championship this season.
His form has brought him to the attention of West Ham and Everton, where he is viewed as a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.
However, The Sun says now Milan have expressed tentative interest in the defender.
The 22 year-old was watched by scouts from all three clubs in last week's 1-1 draw with West Brom.
Burnley are aware of the interest and have slapped a £30m price-tag on Esteve ahead of the summer market.