Newcastle swoop for Everton prospect Apia

Newcastle United are close to bringing in a new youngster into their academy.

The Magpies are pushing to secure the signature of 16-year-old Aaron Apia this summer.Per Chronicle Live, the left-sided centre back is putting pen to paper on a contract for several years.

He left Everton this summer and is excited about the prospect of playing for the St. James’ Park stadium club.

Apia has played for Poland at youth level, but can also represent Nigeria and England.