Man Utd ponder move for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United could be set to join the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Everton are ready to cash in on the center forward to raise funds for other moves.

Per The I, United are prepared to battle with Newcastle United and AC Milan for Calvert-Lewin.

United are also being linked to Joshua Zirzkee from Bologna, but he can play in several positions.

Zirkzee may be brought in to play across the front line, while Calvert-Lewin would play centrally.

Sky Sports suggests that Newcastle are on longer in for Calvert-Lewin, which may make the Red Devils favorites.

