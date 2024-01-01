Jordan praises Newcastle for ending Calvert-Lewin pursuit

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s proposed move to Newcastle United is off.

The Magpies had been considering putting in a big bid for Calvert-Lewin to replace Callum Wilson.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they have pulled out as a result of the Toffees’ valuation of the player, according to ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

He stated on talkSPORT: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a decent player, he had a decent season a while ago.

“If you can get £40million for him, that would be fantastic. If I was in (Everton boss Sean) Dyche’s shoes, I would want to sell him and his handbag.

“The reality of it is that I just don’t see him going to Newcastle. I mean, Callum Wilson is injured. Do you want to buy another player that carries that stigma all the time?”