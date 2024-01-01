Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Jordan praises Newcastle for ending Calvert-Lewin pursuit

Jordan praises Newcastle for ending Calvert-Lewin pursuit
Jordan praises Newcastle for ending Calvert-Lewin pursuit
Jordan praises Newcastle for ending Calvert-Lewin pursuitAction Plus
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s proposed move to Newcastle United is off.

The Magpies had been considering putting in a big bid for Calvert-Lewin to replace Callum Wilson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they have pulled out as a result of the Toffees’ valuation of the player, according to ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

He stated on talkSPORT: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a decent player, he had a decent season a while ago. 

“If you can get £40million for him, that would be fantastic. If I was in (Everton boss Sean) Dyche’s shoes, I would want to sell him and his handbag.

“The reality of it is that I just don’t see him going to Newcastle. I mean, Callum Wilson is injured. Do you want to buy another player that carries that stigma all the time?”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalvert-Lewin DominicNewcastle UtdEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd ponder move for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin
Newcastle pull out of Everton talks for Calvert-Lewin
Everton demand Newcastle include player in Calvert-Lewin offer