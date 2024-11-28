Newcastle striker Wilson "not thinking" about renewing his contract

Newcastle United number forward Callum Wilson has dismissed talk of renewing his contract.

The no.9 is not thinking about where he will be playing next season, as he is focused on the present.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wilson wants to make the most of the chances he gets this term to fire the team up the table.

He told reporters this week: “I’m not thinking about it to be honest.

“You can only focus on the current situation - the first and foremost was getting fit, from there you build on that, stay fit, score your goals and then it's down to the club on how things progress and like I say, as a striker you score goals and get yourself longevity don't you?"

"I love playing for this club, I joined many years ago and helped the club numerous times throughout the years and I want to be a part of it.

“It's about getting going and getting out there - as long as I'm on the pitch I've no doubt I'll score goals but it's about staying on the pitch."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play